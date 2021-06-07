Coronavirus | Only four districts in Uttar Pradesh have more than 600 active cases

LUCKNOW

07 June 2021 02:00 IST

Recovery rate has gone up to 97.7%, says government

Barring four of the 75 districts, relaxations to the partial lockdown in Uttar Pradesh have been extended to the rest of the State as on Sunday.

Only Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, which have more than 600 active cases, continue to face restrictions.

The districts with below 600 active cases will be allowed to open markets and bazaars from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week with a weekend lockdown.

The State recorded 1,165 news cases and 101 deaths and has 17,928 active cases, as per the Health Department.

The recovery rate had gone up to 97.7%, the government said.