Other States

Coronavirus | Only 20 can attend funeral, says Assam government

The Assam government on Monday capped the number of people attending funeral or burial services to 20 for the rest of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown period and beyond.

Also Read
&nbsp;

Assam man reaches home after 2,800-km trip from Gujarat

 

This was among a slew of decisions, including conditional inter-district and inter-State travel, to be applicable from Tuesday.

“All officers will be attending office while only 33% grade 3 and grade 4 staff will join duty on a rotation basis from Tuesday toward gradually normalising the situation,” Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told newspersons.

All educational institutes, commercial passenger services, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, entertainment parks and other centres where people tend to gather would remain closed until further orders, he said.

Also Read
Residents wait for the opening of a gas agency to refill their LPG cylinders, in Guwahati, Assam.

Coronavirus | Assam pays ₹2,000 each to 86,000 stranded people

 

“There will be no inter-district and inter-State passenger travel by rail or road except for medical services and government-approved movement for emergencies,” Mr. Krishna said.

“All religious gatherings and social functions have been prohibited while last rites must be performed by 20 people at most after maintaining social distancing,” he added.

Also Read
Medics leave for home after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Taj Vivanta Hotel, in Guwahati, Assam.

Coronavirus | Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

 

The Chief Secretary said there would be no restrictions on farming and farm-related activities, fishing, dairy and food-processing units. Brick kilns, electronic and mobile phone technicians, masons, plumbers and automobile mechanics have also been allowed to provide their services.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 9:58:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-only-20-can-attend-funeral-says-assam-government/article31390959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY