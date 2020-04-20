Coronavirus | Only 20 can attend funeral, says Assam government

The Assam government on Monday capped the number of people attending funeral or burial services to 20 for the rest of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown period and beyond.

This was among a slew of decisions, including conditional inter-district and inter-State travel, to be applicable from Tuesday.

“All officers will be attending office while only 33% grade 3 and grade 4 staff will join duty on a rotation basis from Tuesday toward gradually normalising the situation,” Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told newspersons.

All educational institutes, commercial passenger services, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, entertainment parks and other centres where people tend to gather would remain closed until further orders, he said.

“There will be no inter-district and inter-State passenger travel by rail or road except for medical services and government-approved movement for emergencies,” Mr. Krishna said.

“All religious gatherings and social functions have been prohibited while last rites must be performed by 20 people at most after maintaining social distancing,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said there would be no restrictions on farming and farm-related activities, fishing, dairy and food-processing units. Brick kilns, electronic and mobile phone technicians, masons, plumbers and automobile mechanics have also been allowed to provide their services.