Coronavirus | One more tests positive in Puducherry, tally goes up to 4

One more person tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Puducherry, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior official said on April 2.

The person who tested positive is a woman from the neighbouring Ariyankuppam village, the official said. Already three people (two from Ariyankuppam and one from Tiruvandarkoil village), who had returned from the religious congregation in Delhi held recently had tested positive on April 1. The result of test of samples of one more person (returned from Delhi) was awaited.

As far as Karaikal region is concerned, six people tested negative while the result of the samples of one person is awaited, a source said. Earlier, Puducherry’s first positive case was reported from Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala. The woman had, however, has since recovered.