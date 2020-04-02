Other States

Coronavirus | One more tests positive in Puducherry, tally goes up to 4

People throng a temporary vegetable market at New Bus Stand in Puducherry without adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

People throng a temporary vegetable market at New Bus Stand in Puducherry without adhering to social-distancing guidelines.   | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An official said the person who tested positive is a woman from the neighbouring Ariyankuppam village.

One more person tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Puducherry, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior official said on April 2.

State Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The person who tested positive is a woman from the neighbouring Ariyankuppam village, the official said. Already three people (two from Ariyankuppam and one from Tiruvandarkoil village), who had returned from the religious congregation in Delhi held recently had tested positive on April 1. The result of test of samples of one more person (returned from Delhi) was awaited.

Also Read
Workers stitch masks for police personnel during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, in Chennai.

Coronavirus | Positive cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309

 

As far as Karaikal region is concerned, six people tested negative while the result of the samples of one person is awaited, a source said. Earlier, Puducherry’s first positive case was reported from Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala. The woman had, however, has since recovered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 9:46:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-one-more-tests-positive-in-puducherry-tally-goes-up-to-4/article31239833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY