Other States

Coronavirus: One more death reported from Ropar district in Punjab, toll nine

Patients being escorted to an ambulance to a hospital for quarantine in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Jalandhar.

Patients being escorted to an ambulance to a hospital for quarantine in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Jalandhar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Six new cases were reported in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 112 in the State

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Punjab, taking the toll in the State to nine, according to a senior official.

Confirming the death, Punjab Special Chief Secretary K.B.S Sidhu said the patient who was tested positive was a 55-year-old man hailing from Chatamli village in Ropar district. “The protocol for handling the body under COVID-19 is being followed,” he said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, six new cases were reported in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 112 in the State.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that of the pending samples, six more positive cases had been tested positive in Jawaharpur village of the SAS Nagar.

“So the total positive cases of the district is now 36,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:06:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-one-more-death-reported-from-ropar-district-in-punjab-toll-nine/article31295236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY