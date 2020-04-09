Coronavirus: One more death reported from Ropar district in Punjab, toll nine

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Punjab, taking the toll in the State to nine, according to a senior official.

Confirming the death, Punjab Special Chief Secretary K.B.S Sidhu said the patient who was tested positive was a 55-year-old man hailing from Chatamli village in Ropar district. “The protocol for handling the body under COVID-19 is being followed,” he said.

Meanwhile, six new cases were reported in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 112 in the State.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that of the pending samples, six more positive cases had been tested positive in Jawaharpur village of the SAS Nagar.

“So the total positive cases of the district is now 36,” he added.