Coronavirus: One infected person skips quarantine in U.P.’s Baghpat

A COVID-19 infected person jumped quarantine or found reasons to leave the centre from the Khekra area of Baghpat Monday night, police said.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

“A person who hails from Nepal who was admitted to the isolation ward of Khekra community health centre,” said Pratap Govind Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat. “Around 60-year-old, he was isolated on April 2 and was one of the 28 persons who were quarantined after it was found that they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi,” he added. Prima facie, he said, the person broke the grill of the window and used his own clothes to leave the quarantine ward.

Also read: Coronavirus | U.P. villages tense as many skip quarantine

The official said teams had been formed to trace the infected person. “We are also making announcements at the local mosques,” Mr. Yadav said.

Chief Medical Officer R.K. Tandon said that he was one of the two COVID-19 positive persons in the district. “One is admitted to a Delhi hospital and now the second has run away. He didn’t show any symptoms and was checked because he attended the congregation,” said Dr. Tandon.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India