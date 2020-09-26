Coronavirus | Odisha’s COVID-19 count crosses 2 lakh mark

Odisha took 169 days to breach the one lakh mark on August 30, the next one lakh cases came in just 27 days on September 25.

CThe number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha soared past the 2 lakh mark on Friday even as the spread of the infection showing no signs of slowing down.

The State’s COVID-19 count reached 2,01,096 cases after 4,208 persons tested positive during the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities also jumped to 767 following the death of 15 persons.

While Odisha took 169 days to breach the one lakh mark on August 30, the next one lakh cases came in just 27 days on September 25.

Odisha’s COVID-19 graph has been rising sharply as the daily spike has been consistently surpassing the 4000-mark for the past 10 days. Only six other States — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — have registered higher daily infections.

Among the neighbouring States, while Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have stayed ahead of Odisha with 6,54,385 and 2,37,869 cases respectively, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are yet to cross the one lakh mark.

Local cases, which are found to be above 40%, are on the rise. For the past two days, the State government has been testing more than 50,000 samples per day. The positivity rate has been hovering over 8% since the first week of August. The daily growth rate of Odisha’s COVID-19 tally is estimated to be above 2%.

Fatality count

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over the number of fatalities in the State, which account for 0.83% of India’s total death toll. “Going by the number of bodies being disposed at Satyanagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar, we doubt that government is hiding the death figures,” said Manas Choudhury, president of the District Congress Committee, Bhubaneswar, in a video he shared of bodies being cremated. Similarly, in another video related to a crematorium in Cuttack, a relative of a deceased person took to social media alleging that the number of bodies being cremated daily was higher than the official figures put up by the State.

The Khordha district, of which capital city Bhubaneswar is a part, has emerged as the new epicenter, overtaking the Ganjam district. Of the 2.01 lakh cases reported so far, 33,453 person have tested positive in Khordha alone.

Ganjam, where the situation has improved, is still ranked second with 19,871 positive cases. The Cuttack district follows Ganjam with 18,359 cases. However, Ganjam is way ahead of others in terms of death tally with 218 deaths, followed by Khordha with 119 deaths.