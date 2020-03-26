Coronavirus | Odisha to set up two hospitals

The Odisha government on Thursday signed agreements to set up two hospitals with a total bed strength of 1,000 for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients — the first such initiative in the country.

The hospitals will take care of only COVID-19 cases to manage the emerging situation in the coming weeks. In phases, the facilities will be fully functional within a fortnight.

Minimise transmission

The exclusive facilities will be established away from existing hospitals to minimise the chance of transmission to others.

Tripartite agreements were signed between the State government, private corporations and two medical colleges to set up the State-level hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

The two COVID-19 hospitals will be set up at the SUM and KIMS (Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences) medical colleges in the city. The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will provide funds for the purpose.

After the agreements were signed at the Lok Seva Bhavan here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the partners and thanked OMC and MCL for coming forward in the interests of the people of the State.

The decision to set up separate hospitals for COVID-19 patients was taken based on global experience in its favour.

Stage 3 preparation

“We are in stage two of the pandemic. If the State enters the stage three, we will require a large number of beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients,” said Subroto Bagchi, the State government’s spokesperson for the pandemic.

The Chief Minister has also directed the setting up of similar facilities for COVID-19 cases in other areas of the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Patnaik wrote letters to all Chief Ministers, requesting them to provide shelter and food to Odisha’s migrant workers, who are stranded at various places on their way home.

The Chief Minister also announced unconditional assistance to people from other States who are stranded in Odisha. Instructions in this regard had been conveyed to all District Collectors, he said.

While the number of coronavirus positive cases remained two in the State, a total of 164 samples have been tested till date.