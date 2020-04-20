Coronavirus | Odisha to check people from sneaking into State

After more than 10 persons, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are found to have sneaked into Odisha from West Bengal during the lockdown period, focus has now shifted to curb illegal movement along the long, porous borders of the State.

These infected people had managed to travel hundreds of kilometres either by van, ambulance or goods vehicles dodging border guards during the lockdown period.

A worried Odisha government had to request all those with travel history to West Bengal during the last 28 days to inform the local sarpanch, the Block Development Officer and the Tahsildar and quarantine themselves at home.

Odisha shares borders with West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Village roads

People stranded in other States have reportedly taken village roads to enter the State.

Movement of people with little checking had been going on till March 29 when the Orissa High Court ordered all bordering districts to stop inbound migrant workers at the border and provide them shelters.

“Till March 29, there had been unhindered movement of goods vehicles from across the border. Thereafter, we have tightened checking and not spared goods vehicles. Balasore’s border with West Bengal is definitely porous as vast stretches of agricultural fields are located on both sides,” said B. Jugal Kishore, Balasore Superintendent of Police.

The checking at inter-State gates, Laxmanath and Digha, had been tightened, said Mr. Kishore.

Mayurbhanj district, which shares border with West Bengal and Jharkhand, has entered into an understanding with the police of bordering districts, who have agreed not to let anyone cross the border. As a result, 110 shelter camps are operating in Mayurbhanj where people trying to cross the border have been put up.

Long border

“Being the largest district of Odisha, we have a long border. However, we have sensitised all gram rakhis (village guards) to keep an eye on movement of vehicles. The local IICs are being informed immediately. So it is difficult to sneak through our district. Fortunately, not a single positive case has been detected in our district,” said Smit P. Parmar, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police.

Prior to March 29, many people had entered Odisha by some or other passes or by travelling in vehicles carrying essential goods. Mr. Parmar said the district police had intercepted a postal cargo van in which 29 migrant labourers were being transported, and an ambulance carrying people.