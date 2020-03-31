Coronavirus | Odisha says cost of treatment will be borne by the State

Odisha on Monday announced that all the expenses relating to the treatment of any person testing positive for coronavirus in the State would be borne by the government.

The two COVID-19 hospitals being set up in association with two private medical colleges in Bhubaneswar will exclusively take care of COVID-19 cases, and all the expenses for the treatment of such patients would be borne by the government, the State government’s Chief Spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said.

While work is being undertaken on a war-footing to set up the two COVID-19 hospitals in the capital city, the government has also moved to create separate wards for COVID-19 patients in major government and private hospitals in different regions of the State.

Samples tested

Mr. Bagchi informed that a total of 370 samples had been tested in the State till noon of Monday, and the number of positive cases was still three. While all three patients were undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar, a total of 76 persons were under isolation in different hospitals, he said.

A total of 55 contacts of the first two cases are being tracked, and 112 contacts of the third patient had been identified, with communication established with them, Mr. Bagchi said. Stating that about 90% of the State’s people were staying home and obeying the government’s instructions during the lockdown, Mr. Bagchi expressed concern over the threat posed by the 10% people "moving around without any genuine reason".

Speaking about the foreign returnees who have been advised home quarantine, State Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that a total of 61 cases were registered across the State for violation of quarantine protocol.

Arrested for violation

Advising people not to panic but stay home as per the government’s instructions, the DGP said that 1,400 persons had been arrested for violating the lockdown rules. He sought people’s cooperation in maintaining social distancing to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two Constables of the Odisha State Armed Police were placed under suspension in Balangir district for allegedly thrashing members of the public while enforcing the lockdown.