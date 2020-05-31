Coronavirus: Odisha registers highest single-day spike with 129 cases

Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike with 129 COVID-19 positive cases, taking its total to 1,948 on Sunday, according to the State Health Department.

Of the new cases, 119 were detected in quarantine centres set up for Odia people returning from other States and the remaining 10 were detected in the community.

The number of active cases in the State stood at 889, while 1,050 had recovered and nine had died so far – seven of COVID-19 and two due to other ailments, according to Health Department officials.

The State has been detecting more number of cases during the past few weeks with many of migrant workers returning from other States testing positive.

On the other hand, the State has ramped up testing and is laying stress on social distancing and quarantine measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. A total of 1,52,131 samples have been tested in the State till midnight of May 29.

The State government has so far established 34 special hospitals with a combined bed strength of 5,493 with 296 intensive care units.

More than 16,000 temporary medical centres have been set up at the gram panchayat level with facilities for quarantine of over seven lakh returnees.

Out of the total 1,948 cases, Ganjam district alone has reported the highest of 414 cases so far. The five other districts that have reported 100 or more cases are Jajpur 269, Balasore 152, Khordha 138, Bhadrak 113 and Cuttack 100.

Twenty-nine of the 30 districts in the State have reported COVID-19 cases so far. Rayagada district in south Odisha still remains free of the disease.