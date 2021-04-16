Other States

Coronavirus | Odisha raises vaccine shortage issue again

People stand in the queue as they wait to take COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a dispensary in Bhubaneswar. File   | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Odisha government on Thursday raised the issue of vaccine shortage again saying there is nil stock of Covishield.

Stating that Odisha was facing a crisis due to extremely low and intermittent supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan that the State had received 50,79,650 doses till Wednesday.

He said the balance stock of Covishield would last for only one day. “We are prepared to undertake three lakh vaccinations daily. However, Odisha is being allocated only about 2-3 lakh doses at a time.”

Stating that it took about three days to transfer vaccine from the stores to cold chain points in the far off districts, he said the intermittent supply was leading to stock out situation in cold chain points and sessions cannot be conducted as planned.

Mr. Das urged Mr. Vardhan to urgently supply at least 10 days stock of Covishield (25 lakh doses) in a single lot as an emergency measure to enable the State plan sessions in advance and undertake the vaccination programme effectively.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Haffkine Institute gets Centre’s nod to produce Covaxin

Notify COVID-19 pandemic as natural disaster: Maharashtra CM writes to PM

Coronavirus | Mumbai airport to shift T1 domestic operations to T2

Manipur High Court sets aside BJP legislator’s election

Cong. single largest party in Garo Hills council polls in Meghalaya

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hill parties may no longer be holding sway in Darjeeling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From the Darjeeling hills to the Sundarbans, Bengal goes to polls in its fifth phase

Coronavirus | Gehlot refutes Health Minister on sufficient vaccine availability in Rajasthan

Coronavirus | Odisha imposes night curfew in all urban areas

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission imposes 24-hour campaign ban on Dilip Ghosh

Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hold elections to remaining phases in one go, Mamata tells Election Commission

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate picks up significantly in the first ten days of April in India

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

Head of akhara suffering from COVID-19 dies in Uttarakhand

Long-term arrangements needed to fight COVID-19, says Nitin Gadkari

Coronavirus | Schools in U.P. shut till May 15, night curfew imposed in 10 districts

Coronavirus | J&K defers darbar move due to spike in cases

Coronavirus | Odisha postpones Class X, XII Board exams
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 12:44:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-odisha-raises-vaccine-shortage-issue-again/article34330759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY