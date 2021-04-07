Coronavirus | Odisha raises alarm over fast depletion of vaccine stock

It will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose, says official.

The Odisha government on Tuesday raised alarm over rapid depletion of vaccine stock in the State while demand for vaccination was mounting.

“We have stock of 3,47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin with peripheral cold chain points. Presently, there is nil stock of Covishield vaccine in all regional and district stores,” P.K. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, (Health and Family Welfare) said in a letter to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mr. Mohapatra said, “In addition to this, the State received 3,49,130 doses of Covishied on Tuesday afternoon, which will be distributed soon.

“With the available stock and the trend of vaccination coverage by the districts, we can conduct sessions only for another three days. After that, there will be stock out of Covishield vaccine.

“As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose and delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising cases, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doeses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days.”

Odisha has already administered more than 35.87 lakh doses to health care and frontline workers and citizens 45 years and above. Since April 1, the average vaccination coverage is more than 2.31 lakh per day.

As per the government, the vaccine wastage rate of Odisha is -0.5%, which is amongst the lowest in the country.

The State government is giving priority to high risk groups aged above 45 for early vaccination. The high risk groups include street vendors, school and college teachers, auto and bus drivers, security guards, hotel and restaurant staff and priests.