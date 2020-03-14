Other States

Coronavirus: Odisha Man held for spreading rumor about virus

The accused had uploaded a post on Facebook claiming that an infected person had returned from Kerala and admitted in the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital

A person was arrested in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Friday for spreading rumours on COVID-19 online. Satyanarayan Samal, 32, had uploaded a post on Facebook claiming that an infected person had returned from Kerala and admitted in the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital. Police said the claim was false and advised people to refrain from spreading such such fake news.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Shravan Vivek M. said that investigation had shown the claim was false. The SP advised people to refrain from posting such fake news on social media sites as it led to panic and chaos.

On Thursday, the Odisha government issued COVID-19 guidelines on the basis of Sections 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 that makes spreading of rumours a punishable offence.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 10:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-odisha-man-held-for-spreading-rumor-about-virus/article31070399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY