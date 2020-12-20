Coronavirus | Odisha identifies 3.2 lakh healthcare workers for preference in vaccination

BHUBANESWAR

20 December 2020 05:05 IST

Committees to monitor any cases of side-effects have been notified

The Odisha government has prepared a list of 3.2 lakh healthcare workers, including 1.4 lakh integrated child development services functionaries, who will get preference in the vaccination programme for COVID-19.

These workers have been enrolled in 3,898 health facilities — 2,245 government institutions and 1,653 private hospitals.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, 8,267 vaccinators have been identified to carry out vaccination. The database of healthcare workers has been uploaded by districts in a portal.

Besides, assessment of cold chain points has been completed and space has been identified for storage of the vaccine. A total 1,222 cold chain points have been identified in the State.

The Odisha government has notified the constitution of the State steering committee, State task force committee, district task force committee and block task force committee.

The SCB Medical College Hospital, the State’s premier referral health institute, will be the technical collaborating centre for adverse event following immunization (AEFI). Similarly, State and district AEFI committees have been notified.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 cases are at 3,25,861, cases after 356 persons tested positive on Saturday. Daily detection of cases has fallen below the 500 mark since November 30. The daily mortality has been below 5 for quite some time.

In three districts, the total active COVID-19 cases have remained below 10 while in more than half of total districts, the total cases are in two-digit figures. As far as active cases are concerned, Sundargarh district has the highest number of 377 patients.