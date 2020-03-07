Coronavirus | Odisha govt. decides to conduct daily reviews

Though Odisha has not reported any COVID-19 case so far, the State government has announced a review of the emerging situation by the Chief Secretary and Collectors on a daily basis.

The government has restricted foreign travel by all Ministers and relaxed biometric attendance system in government offices. Floors, tables, desks, door handles and bars at educational institutions will be disinfected daily. Seats, handles and bars of all public transport vehicles will be sanitised every day.

“The government is keeping a close watch on the emerging situation. People need not panic,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after taking stock of the situation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the government will make emergency procurement of N95 masks and personal protective equipment for health care personnel.

“Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical equipments should be maintained to meet the requirements for nine months. All hospitals, including those in the private sector, must be asked to set up isolation facilities,” it said.