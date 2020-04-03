Coronavirus | Odisha government announces complete shutdown for 48 hours in three cities

BHUBANESWAR The Odisha government on Friday announced complete shutdown in three major cities, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, for 48 hours to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The shutdown, which will remain in force from 8 p.m. on April 3 till 8 p.m. on April 5, will also be applicable to the district headquarters town of Bhadrak. The sixth COVID-19 positive case in the State was reported from Cuttack on Friday.

Announcing this, State Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy sought the cooperation of the people to obey the fresh restrictions being imposed to ensure the complete shutdown. The contract tracing of patients will carried out aggressively during the shutdown hours, he added.

Stating that the shutdown was being ordered in view of possible community transmission of coronavirus, Mr. Tripathy said that anyone violating the restrictions during the 48-hour shutdown will be caught by the police and other enforcement agencies and kept in government quarantine facilities.

State Director General of Police Abhay said that the shutdown will be like a curfew. All shops selling essential goods, including grocery, vegetables, milk and eggs, will also remain closed in three urban centres during the 48 hours, he said.

Also read: Odisha announces lockdown in 5 districts till March 29

The medical services will remain open during the shutdown period and some medicine shops will also remain open as per the decision to be taken by the local authorities concerned, Mr. Abhay said.

Requesting the people not to panic, Mr. Abhay said there will be a sufficient number of ambulances to attend to emergency cases. The lockdown passes that had been issued will remain suspended and fresh passes for emergency services will be issued by the police in respective towns, he added.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The DGP further said that there will be no restriction on movement of vehicles carrying essential goods on the National Highway passing through these two urban centres during the shutdown period.

While the fifth COVID-19 patient who belonged to Bhubaneswar had not travelled to any State or country, a patient who had returned from Dubai to Bhadrak had not developed any symptoms for the disease. The patient detected at Cuttack had recently travelled to Delhi.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State remains four at present. Of the total six identified cases, the first two patients have been discharged.