Coronavirus | Odisha defers salaries of officials by 50%

The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered austerity measures in view of the economic impact caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and expenditure incurred to control the pandemic.

According to the government’s directive, there shall be a deferment of 70% in the gross salary in respect of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, Chairperson of all Corporations and elected representatives of all urban local bodies (ULBs).

There shall be a deferment of 50% in gross salary in respect of the All India Service officers — Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS). This order will come into force with immediate effect, according to an official release.