Coronavirus | Odisha declares journalists as Frontline COVID Warriors

As many as 17 journalists in Odisha have died of COVID-19 since March.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Odisha government has declared working journalists as Frontline Covid Warriors, recognising the risks they undertake to cover the pandemic.

Approving a proposal to this effect on Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Working journalists are doing a great service to the State by providing seamless news feed, making people aware of issues relating to COVID-19 at this very trying times and they are a great support for our war against COVID.”

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision is likely to benefit 6,944 working journalists. “These 6,944 working journalists have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They get health insurance cover of ₹2 lakh each.”

Besides, an ex gratia of ₹15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of COVID-19 while performing duty.

Seventeen journalists have died of COVID-19 since the last week of March this year.

