Coronavirus: Odisha CM urges people to stay at home

The Odisha government on Tuesday painted a gloomy scenario in the next two months with the State projected to have a minimum 2,345 novel coronavirus positive cases and a maximum 36,000 by May 31.

“We are here to scare you on COVID-19. The country reported the first positive case on January 30. The number suddenly jumped to six on March 3 and next day it shot up to 28. On March 10, the number doubled. The rate of doubling of the virus positive cases is likely to go up,” said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha's chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

Going by the experience in other countries, the situation in India will unexpectedly lead to an explosive situation, said Mr. Bagchi.

“It is estimated that if the virus spreads, India would have 58,643 positive cases, which is a conservative estimate, by March 31. But, if not checked, it could touch 10-lakh-figure. Going by Odisha’s population, the State is likely to have a minimum 2,345 and a maximum 36,000 cases during that time,” he said.

In Odisha, 110 samples were sent for COVID-19 test and only two were found to be positive. More than 100 of the 3,861 persons who had come from abroad were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“There is no doubt that we are heading towards unspeakable economic crisis. But this is time to save our life. We must follow the lockdown restrictions which are in force in the entire State,” he said.

Ahead of Mr. Bagchi’s explosive prediction, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to take oath in the name of their parents for staying at home.

“Safety of your family members is in your hands. Entry of the virus into your home depends on your behaviour. If you are cautious, the virus cannot enter your home,” said Mr. Patnaik in his address to the State following the lockdown for all the 30 districts.

“Take daily oath in the name of your parents and children that you won’t venture out of home. The novel coronavirus might come with you to your home and harm family members. Take oath to undertake 20-second hand-washing before entering home,” said the Chief Minister.

The State government has scouted for space to convert into COVID-19 health camps. Sprawling government facilities and unused space health institutions are being identified on a priority basis.