Coronavirus | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requests Modi to postpone NPR, Census-related work

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone house-listing, National Population Register and Census-related activities in view of the COVID-19 scare.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued notifications for conduct of Census 2021 and updating of NPR throughout the country. I am given to understand that the States have been given schedules to complete the first phase for house-listing, housing census and updating of NPR during the period falling between April 1 and September 30,” said Mr. Patnaik in a letter addressed to Mr. Modi.

“I am apprised of the fact that about 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors in the country will be involved to collect data by visiting each household during the first phase. This has to be preceded by elaborate training, awareness campaign and related activities,” he noted.

Stating that the State was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and all efforts of the State machinery were directed towards its containment, Mr. Patnaik said, “Mobilisation for Census and other concerned activities will pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well.”

“I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country. Overall stock may be taken on the emerging situation,” Mr. Patnaik said, requesting the Central government to review the proposed Census and take an appropriate decision in the interests of the people.

According to Premananda Khuntia, Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration, Odisha, around 3.5 lakh teachers in Odisha were to be engaged in house-listing and NPR updating work.

On being asked about the threat of COVID-19 to enumerators, Mr. Khuntia said the directorate was waiting for instructions from the Central government as it was a national phenomenon.