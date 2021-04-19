Coronavirus | Odisha announces weekend shutdown in all urban areas

Imposes curbs on number of people taking part in weddings, funerals

On a day when Odisha reported its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 spike, the State government announced weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday from April 24.

“In the interest of public health and containment of spread of COVID-19, the weekend shutdown shall be imposed in all urban areas from April 24,” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner, here on Monday.

Weekend shutdowns were in force in urban areas of 10 districts having close proximity to Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Jena said night curfew would continue to be imposed in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

However, night curfew would continue to be in force in all urban areas of other districts, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All the district Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners and the police administration have been asked to strictly enforce the above measures. The guidelines have laid emphasis on imposition of penal provisions on any person violating these measures.

Essential services have been allowed during the shutdown. Inter-State bus services remained suspended from Monday. Roadside dhabas have been allowed to operate but no one can eat there.

The number of persons allowed at weddings will not be more than 50 (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff. The government has put a curb on wedding processions.

Similarly, in case of funerals and last rites, the ceiling on the number of persons including host and family members, guests, priests and other support staff will be 20. Under no circumstances, the number of participants could exceed the ceiling for the entire event, it said.