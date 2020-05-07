Coronavirus | Number of positive cases reaches 1,644 in Punjab

Punjab recorded 118 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday and reported one more death taking the tally to 28, according to an official statement.

The number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 1,644 on May 7. The patient who died was from the Hoshiarpur district. The Health Department said the major chunk of cases, 46 and 43, were reported from Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

The active cases are 1,467 and 149 patients have so far been cured, it added. Meanwhile, Punjab government has decided to declare summer vacation in government colleges and Universities of the State from May 15 to June 15.

Minister for Higher Education Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that as per the information received from the universities and colleges about 80% of the syllabus of the current semester-class has been completed. He said that as per the guidelines of the Lakhanpal committee constituted by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to carve out strategy to come out of the lockdown and University Grants Commission, the examinations of University and College students could be conducted from July 1.

In Haryana, 31 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 625, according to a government statement. In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, 11 cases surfaced taking the tally to 135.