Coronavirus | Number of positive cases in Pune rises to 23 as woman with no history of foreign travel tests positive

A city-based woman in her early 40s with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Pune district authorities on Saturday taking the total tally of positive cases in the district to 23.

The woman, presently on ventilator support at the city’s Bharti Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 after her throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check for the possibility of H1N1 (swine flu) infection, said an official.

“Although she tested positive for COVID-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. It appears that she had travelled to Vashi (in Navi Mumbai) to attend a wedding on March 3. It is possible that she came into contact with a person with a history of foreign travel,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, informing that details of the woman’s cab journey to Mumbai are being investigated.

This is perhaps the first case in the district with no history of foreign travel to test positive, as the persons who tested positive in other cases had either travelled abroad or had infected their kin or fellow travellers.

Remarking that there were separate guidelines to deal with such cases, he said that woman’s case had been referred to higher authorities for further probe.

The second case in the city to test positive is that of a 25-year-old man who had recently travelled to Ireland.

The man was admitted to Naidu Hospital on Friday after complaining of COVID-19-like symptoms. He tested positive later that evening.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Pune has risen to 11, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has 12 cases, taking the total to 23 for the moment.

Compulsory quarantine at airport

With the view to check the spread of COVID-19, the Pune district administration on Thursday announced a 24-hour compulsory ‘institutional quarantine’ for all international travellers disembarking at Pune Airport.

The Pune district administration has already issued advisories directing all IT companies and industrial units to permit their employees to work from home wherever possible.

As a proactive step, the authorities have been enforcing all kinds of social distancing measures by shutting down schools and colleges, gyms, malls, museums with hoteliers’ and traders’ associations each taking voluntary decisions to keep their establishments closed for three days to curb the spread of the virus.

The city’s iconic landmarks like the Shaniwarwada Fort and the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesha Temple have been temporarily shut to visitors and devotees while shops in the usually bustling heart of Old Pune have all downed their shutters.

Home surveillance under way

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 125 teams and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has constituted another 50 teams to conduct home surveillance on COVID-19 suspects across the two civic bodies with nearly 16,000 homes being covered thus far.

On March 9, a city-based couple who were part of a 40-member group tour to Dubai were the first in the State to test positive for COVID-19.