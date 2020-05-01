Coronavirus | Not keeping physical distancing will attract fine in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has said it will impose a fine on shopkeepers and customers for failure to maintain a two-metre distance between any two persons.

“All shopowners and commercial establishments will put in place social distancing measures and will ensure that crowds are not formed on their premises or in their immediate vicinity violating social distancing requirements,” Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said in an order on Thursday.

He said buyers would also face action for violating the physical distancing norms.

The order says the owners of all shops and commercial establishments, salespersons and employees will wear masks all the time. No customer will be allowed to enter shops without masks. The police have prohibited chewing and spitting of gutka and tobacco.

“Any offence by shopkeepers, employees and customers will be punishable by a fine that may extend to ₹500 under Section 96(d) of the Odisha Urban Police Act,” says the order.

An officer above the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector will be empowered to impose the fine for compounding of any offence under this regulation, which will come into force on May 1.