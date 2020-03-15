Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches

GUWAHATI

15 March 2020 16:11 IST

Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand; temperature inside the AC coaches would be adjusted suitably for reducing the necessity of using a blanket

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to immediately withdraw blankets and curtains that are provided in air-conditioned coaches from service till further orders. This followed an instruction from the Railway Ministry to prevent the spreading of novel coronavirus.

Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand.

"According to existing norms, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed after every trip. These may become a source of infection through contact. Passengers can bring their own blankets for their journey as it will be in their own interests and hygienic," NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Advertising

Advertising

The temperature inside the AC coaches would be adjusted suitably for reducing the necessity of using a blanket, while additional bed sheets are being kept in these coaches for any exigencies, he added.

Also read: Fresh blankets, sanitised toilets soon in AC coaches

Mr. Chanda said the railway zone has been giving special emphasis on frequent disinfection of coaches at the depots in all its five divisions. "Sanitizing of all critical areas of mass contact in all the coaches are being done by a dedicated team, the rake is released from pit examination and washing," he said.

The NFR has also kept 1,122 of Indian Railways' 20,000 beds with isolation wards ready for any emergency.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, NFR authorities stopped a Dibrugarh-bound train from Chennai at eastern Assam's Mariani after two passengers were suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The two had boarded the train at Chennai.

"They did not show any symptoms. The train was thoroughly checked and fumigated before it was cleared for its onward journey," a railway doctor said.