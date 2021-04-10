Coronavirus, No decision yet on night curfew in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Patna

10 April 2021 05:24 IST

CM says all schools, colleges and coaching institutes will be closed till April 18

After holding a high-level meeting with officials on surging COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said all schools, colleges and coaching institutes would be closed till April 18.

He said the government had not taken any decision yet on imposing night curfew but all shops and organisations would be allowed to open till 7 p.m. only.

“We have taken a decision to close all schools, colleges and coaching institutes for one week more, till April 18, but no decision yet has been taken on imposing night curfew. We will review the situation again after 4-5 days on it and act accordingly,” Mr. Kumar told media persons.

He said the Governor would call an all-party meeting in next 8-10 days on COVID-19.

“We are reaching our target of conducting nearly 1 lakh tests every day with about 70% RT-PCR tests. The government has also made arrangements for tests to all those coming from other States, especially from Maharashtra,” said Mr. Kumar.

A special drive for vaccination would be taken across the State between April 11 and 14.

On Friday, 17 passengers coming from Maharashtra by train were found COVID-19 positive.

Principal Health Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said Bihar on Friday received about 9 lakh vaccination doses and in next two-three days the State would receive more.

“As of now there is no shortage of vaccination doses,” said Mr. Amrit.

He said all shops and organisations would be opened till 7 p.m. only following all COVID-19 protocols, till April 30. All hotels, restaurants and dhabas would be open with only 25% of their seating capacity and cinema halls with 50% of their seating capacity.

In funeral processions, 50 persons, and in last rites rituals and marriage ceremonies a maximum of 200 people can attend, said Mr. Amrit.