Coronavirus | Nine deaths, 130 cases reported in Bengal

West Bengal recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. This has been the highest spike in the number of cases in the State in a single day, taking the number of cases to 1,678 on Friday. The number of active cases is 1,195. So far, 323 persons have been discharged.

With nine more deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has increased to 160. Eight of the nine deaths were reported from Kolkata alone. Howrah has accounted for one death. Kolkata has accounted for 107 of the 160 deaths so far. The number of deaths in Howrah has increased to 20.

The number of samples tested saw an increase, with 3,015 samples having been tested in the past 24 hours. The number of samples tested so far is 35,767. The number of testing laboratories in the State have increased to 17. The State has 68 designated COVID hospitals with 8,570 beds.

According to the State government, the occupancy rate of COVID beds is 14.48 %. The State government's official bulletin claims its discharge rate remains at 19.25 %.