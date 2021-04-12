Coronavirus | Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the State with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI .

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State recently.

