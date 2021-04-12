Other States

Coronavirus | Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

A health worker collects swab sample for COVID-19 testing at Old Civil Hospital, amid a countrywide surge in coronavirus cases, in Gurugram. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the State with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State recently.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 7:19:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-night-curfew-imposed-in-haryana-amid-surge-in-covid-19-cases/article34303462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY