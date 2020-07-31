Coronavirus | New Peak: 11,147 new cases in Maharashtra

Pune

31 July 2020 03:27 IST

Total cases in State cross 4.11 lakh; 266 more succumb to COVID-19

In its highest single-day jump till date, Maharashtra reported an unprecedented surge of 11,147 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the State’s total case tally to 4,11,798. Of these, 1,48,150 are active ones.

As many as 266 more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 14,729.

The surge, however, had to be viewed in the context of the high number of samples — 54,000 — tested in the last 24 hours, said State Health Department officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The rise in cases was also offset by a high number of recoveries, with 8,860 patients being discharged today, taking the total recoveries till date to 2,48,615.

“Till date, of 20,70,128 laboratory samples, 4,11,798 (19.89%) have tested positive with nearly 54,000 samples being tested across the State in 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s recovery rate now stood at 60.37% while the case fatality rate had reduced to 3.58%.

As per State health department figures, Pune district reported another surge of over 2,500 new cases, coupled with its highest single-day fatality spike of 83 deaths. The district’s total case tally soared to 86,225 while its death toll reached 2,028. As per the district administration, the number of active cases, however, was not over 27,000.

Mumbai surge low

With 1,208 new cases today, Mumbai’s total case tally reached has 1,13,199. However, of these only 20,158 are active. With 53 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,300.

Cases and fatalities also continued to mount in Satara and Solapur districts in Pune division, with both reporting 10 fatalities each. Solapur reported 324 fresh cases, as its total tally rose to 8,873. The district’s death toll has climbed to 496.