Coronavirus | New academic session in Goa likely from September

Panaji:

22 July 2020 16:19 IST

The State Education Department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

The Goa Education Department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, State Education director Santosh Amonkar has said.

The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The State Education Department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | Ex-health minister of Goa dies of COVID-19

“But that doesn’t seem to be happening now looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the State. We are expecting that at least by September we should be able to start the schools, Mr. Amonkar told PTI.

“Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes such as standard XII would start first, he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social-distancing and abide by the guidelines.” Mr. Amonkar said schools have been asked to begin online classes for students, but due to issues related to connectivity and gadgets, the number of students is less for such classes.

“The government has already instructed that teachers should help the students who could not make it to the online classes,” he said.

Hit hard by lockdown, museums in Goa await govt. approval to reopen

Mr. Amonkar said the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for the new academic year by 28-30%.

“The syllabus will have to be reduced further, if there is further delay in the resumption of schools, he added.