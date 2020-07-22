Coronavirus | New academic session in Goa likely from September

The Goa Education Department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, State Education director Santosh Amonkar has said.
The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The State Education Department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.
Also read | Ex-health minister of Goa dies of COVID-19
“But that doesn’t seem to be happening now looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the State. We are expecting that at least by September we should be able to start the schools, Mr. Amonkar told PTI.
“Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes such as standard XII would start first, he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social-distancing and abide by the guidelines.” Mr. Amonkar said schools have been asked to begin online classes for students, but due to issues related to connectivity and gadgets, the number of students is less for such classes.
“The government has already instructed that teachers should help the students who could not make it to the online classes,” he said.
Hit hard by lockdown, museums in Goa await govt. approval to reopen
Mr. Amonkar said the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for the new academic year by 28-30%.
“The syllabus will have to be reduced further, if there is further delay in the resumption of schools, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath