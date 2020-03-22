Coronavirus | Nagaland orders lock down, sealing of borders

Nagaland has followed Mizoram in ordering partial lock down and sealing borders as the north-eastern States on Sunday largely responded to the “janata curfew” call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Sunday issued the order restricting the movement of people and all vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, indefinitely from the midnight of March 23. All government offices, shops and business establishments barring those specified as essential, have also been asked to shut down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The Nagaland government has prescribed punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violators of the order. Under this Section, a person is liable to be imprisoned for up to a month with or without fine.

“This is in the greater interest of the people. The heads of administration and departments will form a core group to attend to urgent and essential matters,” Mr. Toy said.

On Saturday, his Mizoram counterpart Lalnunmawia Chuaungo signed a notification ordering partial lock down till March 29.

The notification followed a decision of the State-level task force on mitigation of the novel coronavirus and was approved by the State Cabinet late in the evening, officials said.

According to the notification, all stores barring pharmacies and those selling essential commodities will remain shut. All commercial and private vehicles, including two-wheeler taxis, will also not be allowed to ply.

Ambulances, fire and emergency services, vehicles used for law and order duties and those of accredited journalists will be allowed, the notification said.

Instructing people to stay indoors, it said those on medical duty and transporting essential commodities will be exempted.

Many across the northeastern States observed the janata curfew by staying indoors and emerging from their balconies about 5 pm to clang pots and pans besides blowing conches.