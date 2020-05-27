Coronavirus | Nagaland groups spar over returnees

The issue of quarantining the returnees, nine of whom tested COVID-19 positive by Wednesday, has pitted several tribe-based organisations in Nagaland against those based in State capital Kohima.

Also read: Rich exempted from institutional quarantine: Nagaland tribal body

The Kohima Village Council (KVC) and an organisation of the Angami community had in letter to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the State government should send returnees to their respective districts instead of quarantining them in Kohima.

The social life of Nagas is governed by customary laws where village authorities wield unbridled powers. The KVC exercises its authority over the 20 sq. km. Kohima, which expanded from the Kohima village, while Angami is the dominant tribe of the capital as well as Kohima district.

2 quarantine centres

Kohima has two quarantine centres with a combined capacity to accommodate 799 people. Ten beds have also been provided at the town’s Administrative Training Institute.

According to KVC president Neiphi Kire and secretary Zeneizo Rutsa, residents of Kohima run the risk of being infected if returnees from high-risk zones were kept together in the Kohima quarantine centres. “Accommodating returnees from eight districts [of Nagaland] has added to the stress and workload of the frontline workers, especially after 84 people arrived on May 25,” the KVC said, criticising the government’s decision “to dump all transit passengers” of other districts in Kohima when other districts too have quarantine centres.

Tribe and district-based groups from elsewhere in Nagaland condemned the KVC’s demand. “The State capital should shoulder its bounden responsibilities not only in this matter but also in all common State-level business as long as equal medical facilities are not given to the districts,” said Mhondamo Ovung, president of Lotha (tribe) Hoho.

“The lion’s share of benefits also means the lion’s share of responsibilities,” he said in a statement.

Lab in capital

The Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum said the KVC’s demand was uncalled for. “What is the use of setting up BSL-3 lab in the State capital if people from other districts are to be restricted from staying in Kohima? Is Kohima not the capital of Nagaland?” asked the Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum in another statement.

The forum is based in Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial and communication hub.

Other organisations such as the Central Nagaland Students’ Association and Eastern Nagaland People’s Union have also panned KVC for its “narrow-mindedness”.

The State government has said that it would stand by its decision to accommodate returnees in Kohima for ease of testing them.