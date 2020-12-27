Other StatesBhopal 27 December 2020 20:31 IST
Coronavirus | M.P. Assembly session put off due to COVID-19 situation
Updated: 27 December 2020
The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held in Bhopal.
The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on December 27.
This decision was taken at an all-party meeting held in Bhopal on December 27, he said.
“The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. These days will be added in the Budget session,” Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary A.P. Singh told reporters.
