Coronavirus | M.P. Assembly session put off due to COVID-19 situation

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held in Bhopal.

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on December 27.

“The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. These days will be added in the Budget session,” Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary A.P. Singh told reporters.