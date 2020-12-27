Other States

Coronavirus | M.P. Assembly session put off due to COVID-19 situation

An all-party meeting in Bhopal on December 27, 2020 decided to put off the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly due to the COVID-19 situation. Photo: Twitter/@MPVidhanSabha  

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on December 27.

This decision was taken at an all-party meeting held in Bhopal on December 27, he said.

“The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. These days will be added in the Budget session,” Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary A.P. Singh told reporters.

