Coronavirus | More important how to lift lockdown than when to come out of it: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the State would be done in a stepwise manner.
The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Mr. Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the State.
The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the State till August 31.
Till Saturday, the State reported 5,84,754 COVID-19 cases and 19,749 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.
“It is more important how to lift the lockdown than when to come out of it,” Mr. Thackeray said in a video interaction with a team of doctors who are part of the task force set up by his government to combat COVID-19.
“Those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again. I dont want a second wave of coronavirus in the State,” the chief minister said.
“The State government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative is being implemented step-by-step. The momentum of chase the virus’ campaign should not stop since the threat of the virus still persists and monsoon is still active in the State. We have to be careful about rain-related ailments as well,” he said.
