Coronavirus | Monkeys snatch blood samples in Meerut

A video showing one of the monkeys sitting on a tree and fiddling with one of the sample kits was widely shared on social media.

Monkeys snatched away blood samples of COVID-19 patients from a laboratory technician of a medical college in Meerut while he was on the way for routine testing, said officials.

After a video showing one of the monkeys sitting on a tree and fiddling with one of the sample kits was widely shared on social media, the Meerut Medical College clarified that the stolen samples did not include swabs collected for COVID-19 testing. The monkeys snatched the samples while if was going for testing.

“They were not for Corona but blood samples collected for other routine tests of Corona patients,” S.K. Garg, principal of the LLRM College, told a news agency.

Fresh blood samples were later collected and sent for testing, he said.

Coronavirus
