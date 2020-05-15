Other States

Coronavirus | Mobile OPD vans give treatment to 2.50 lakh patients in Rajasthan

Patients getting treatment from a mobile OPD van in Rajasthan.

Patients getting treatment from a mobile OPD van in Rajasthan.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

The Medical & Health Department had launched the mobile OPD vans on April 22 following complaints that the general patients were not receiving timely assistance

Providing medical assistance to the patients suffering from diseases other than COVID-19, over 420 mobile out patient department (OPD) vans have treated 2.50 lakh people at their doorsteps in the remote areas of Rajasthan. The vans have especially benefited the public at large in the curfew-bound areas and the places where the lockdown has been rigorously enforced.

Also read: COVID-19: Migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar protest in Jaipur

The Medical & Health Department had launched the mobile OPD vans on April 22 following complaints that the general patients were not receiving timely assistance because of the major government hospital having been dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The mobile vans have been travelling to sub-divisional headquarters and important public places in the rural areas, carrying doctors and paramedical staff with the medicines and essential equipment. They also have the facilities of diagnostic tests for haemoglobin, malaria, blood sugar and pregnancy.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Thursday that the availability of free medicines and vaccination for children and pregnant women had made the OPD vans popular in the rural areas. “The vans have loudspeakers fitted on them for making announcement of their arrival and inviting the people of the area,” he said.

Doctors travelling in the van have treated the patients of cough, cold, seasonal fever, diabetes and hypertension while adhering to the social distancing norms. The reports of medical assistance, arrangements for treatment, monitoring of work and performance of staff are sent daily to the department's headquarters.

Also read: COVID-19: Rajasthan govt. allows movement of people without pass

If someone comes with a serious illness, the higher authorities are informed for giving appropriate treatment to the patient immediately. Mr. Sharma said the instructions in this regard had been given to the Chief Medical & Health Officers in all districts.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:20:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-mobile-opd-vans-give-treatment-to-250-lakh-patients-in-rajasthan/article31586691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY