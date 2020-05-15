Coronavirus | Mobile OPD vans give treatment to 2.50 lakh patients in Rajasthan

Providing medical assistance to the patients suffering from diseases other than COVID-19, over 420 mobile out patient department (OPD) vans have treated 2.50 lakh people at their doorsteps in the remote areas of Rajasthan. The vans have especially benefited the public at large in the curfew-bound areas and the places where the lockdown has been rigorously enforced.

The Medical & Health Department had launched the mobile OPD vans on April 22 following complaints that the general patients were not receiving timely assistance because of the major government hospital having been dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The mobile vans have been travelling to sub-divisional headquarters and important public places in the rural areas, carrying doctors and paramedical staff with the medicines and essential equipment. They also have the facilities of diagnostic tests for haemoglobin, malaria, blood sugar and pregnancy.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Thursday that the availability of free medicines and vaccination for children and pregnant women had made the OPD vans popular in the rural areas. “The vans have loudspeakers fitted on them for making announcement of their arrival and inviting the people of the area,” he said.

Doctors travelling in the van have treated the patients of cough, cold, seasonal fever, diabetes and hypertension while adhering to the social distancing norms. The reports of medical assistance, arrangements for treatment, monitoring of work and performance of staff are sent daily to the department's headquarters.

If someone comes with a serious illness, the higher authorities are informed for giving appropriate treatment to the patient immediately. Mr. Sharma said the instructions in this regard had been given to the Chief Medical & Health Officers in all districts.