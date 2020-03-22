Coronavirus: Mizoram orders partial lockdown for 8 days from March 22

Mizoram went into partial lockdown for eight days from March 22 as many across the northeast responded to the Janata Curfew call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A notification from the State’s General Administration Department signed by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said the partial lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic would be effective till March 29.

The notification followed a decision of the State-level task force on mitigation of coronavirus and was approved by the State Cabinet late in the evening, officials said.

According to the notification, all stores barring pharmacies and those selling essential commodities will remain shut during the period. All commercial and private vehicles, including two-wheeler taxis, will not be allowed to ply during this period.

Ambulances, fire and emergency services, vehicles used for law and order duties and those of accredited journalists will be allowed, the notification said.

Instructing people to stay indoors, it added that those on medical duty and those transporting essential commodities will be exempted.

Assam, Manipur and Tripura, the northeastern States adjoining Mizoram began observing the Janta Curfew on March 22. These three States are ruled by a BJP-led alliance.

People in the BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh too chose to largely stay indoors.