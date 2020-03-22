Coronavirus: Minor Assam girl tests negative

The laboratory report of a minor girl suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 has come out negative, officials said on March 22.

The Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on the evening of March 21 said a four-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive in a preliminary test. The Jorhat district authorities, however, said more tests would be required according to the protocol before confirmation.

Her samples were sent to the Regional Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Dibrugarh, about 140 km east of Jorhat.

Also read: All about COVID-19

The girl, a resident of Jorhat town, had returned from Bihar by train on March 20 along with her mother and sister. They were quarantined after she showed symptoms of cough and fever.

“The samples of the child suspected of COVID-19 and tested in Dibrugarh centre has been found negative,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, confirming the report.

“There is no positive case in Assam so far,” he added.

Also read: Advisory to be issued on racist slurs againsy people from northeast

More than 600 people suspected to have come in contact with those with the infection have been screened and tested across four ICMR laboratories in Assam. The test lab at the JMCH was established after the ones in the medical colleges of Guwahati and Dibrugarh. The one at the Silchar medical college was set up later.

“We are in the process of setting up three more laboratories, one each in Barpeta, Diphu and Tezpur. We have fewer COVID-19 cases compared to States like Kerala and Maharashtra but have as many test facilities as they have,” Mr. Sarma said.

Home isolation for 264

The Jorhat district administration has ordered home isolation for 264 people who arrived by flight on March 20, almost around the same time the girl tested had arrived by train.

The 264 had arrived by two flights , one from Delhi and the other from Kolkata.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said the step had to be taken as many who arrived by flights and trains earlier had ignored announcements to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.