Coronavirus | Minister promises action after protocol violation at Srinagar airport brought to notice

New Delhi

29 October 2020 12:53 IST

A passenger posted images on Twitter of people flouting social distancing at the airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday promised to take immediate action after a passenger alleged violation of COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the Srinagar airport.

Sanjay Raina posted three pictures on Twitter on Thursday morning showing passengers standing extremely close to each other during a security check at the airport.

Mr. Raina tagged Mr. Puri in his tweet, saying: “Shocking violation of #COVID19 protocol , sheer incompetence of authorities & security personnel at #SrinagarAirport. Horrible to say the least. Someone needs to take responsibility. Hats off to airline staff still managing.”

In his response, Mr. Puri said that he had discussed the matter with Arvind Singh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“We will check the facts and take immediate corrective action,” the minister added.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across India, including the Srinagar airport.

In April, the AAI had issued guidelines to its airports wherein it said sufficient staff must be deployed near washrooms, X-ray machines and conveyor belts to ensure that passengers maintain social distancing norms.

Alternate check-in counters may be opened and that too well-in advance so as to stagger the crowd and avoid congestion, the guidelines noted.