Coronavirus | Micro-containment zones identified in Ahmedabad for fifth phase of lockdown

Ahmedabad

01 June 2020 16:50 IST

This reduces the number of people covered under containment zones to 70,000 from the earlier 13 lakh.

With the fifth phase of coronavirus lockdown coming into effect from June 1, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified “micro-containment zones”, thereby reducing the number of people covered under such zones to 70,000 from the earlier 13 lakh.

The micro-containment zones comprise small residential localities in wards across the city, according to the Ahmedabad civic body.

Advertising

Advertising

Till May 31, Ahmedabad city reported 12,180 COVID-19 cases and 842 deaths due to the disease.

While earlier there were nearly 13 lakh people in containment zones of Ahmedabad, a list issued by the AMC late night on May 31 said, 69,624 people in 14,160 houses were placed in 46 micro-containment zones in the city.

Restrictions will continue in these zones during the fifth phase of the lockdown, the AMC said.

“Several areas of Ahmedabad city have been declared as micro-containment zones. Now, instead of bringing the entire ward of the municipal corporation under containment zone, small localities in each ward have been identified as micro- containment zones,” the AMC said in a statement.

The central zone of Ahmedabad has 5,254 houses under the micro-containment zones, followed by north west zone- 3,638 houses, north zone- 2,361 houses, south zone- 999 houses, south west zone- 954 houses, and east zone- 786 houses.

Entry and exit points of these micro-containment zones will remain closed and nobody residing there will be allowed to venture out for work or any other purpose, the AMC said. Only essential services are allowed in these zones between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The list of micro-containment zones will be “dynamic in nature and updated periodically,” the Gujarat government said on May 31.

Till now, 20.8 lakh people have been placed under containment zones across the State, as per official figures.