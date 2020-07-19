Coronavirus | 960 new infections in Gujarat

Gujarat recorded its highest single day spike of 960 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the total number to 47,476. It also recorded 19 deaths, taking the fatalities to 2,127.

The number of active cases in the State has jumped to 11,344, of whom 75 are on ventilator support.

As many as 1,061 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number discharged cases to 34,005 thus far.

The State has so far tested 5,24,297 samples.