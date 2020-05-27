Other States

Coronavirus: Manipur tally goes up to 41 after two more test positive

Of these, 37 are active cases and four persons have fully recovered

The number of persons infected by COVID-19 in Manipur has gone up to 41, with two more persons testing positive, according to official sources on Wednesday morning.

Khoirom Shashikanta, additional health director who is also the government spokesperson, said that out of the 41 cases as many as 37 are active. Four persons had fully recovered.

Official sources said that the increase in the number of infected persons could be attributed to the return of stranded people.

Meanwhile a new government order stated that those coming back to Manipur in flights will be taken to the quarantine centres immediately.

