Coronavirus | Manipur sends three buses to Assam to shift students

State govt. takes steps to shift those stranded in other parts of country due to lockdown

The Manipur government has taken steps to evacuate those stranded in the State and other parts of the country following COVID-19 lockdown. Officials say there are above 50,000 Manipuri students, workers in private companies and traders throughout the country.

Three buses have been sent to Guwahati to transport 83 students. Director-General of Police L.M Khaute has been in touch with his Nagaland and Assam counterparts for the safe shifting of the students.

The 83 students have been stationed in the Manipur House in Guwahati. They say they don’t have food and money.

Many students, pilgrims, workers from Manipur are stranded in other States. Students have been driven out of rooms since they were unable to pay the rent.

Meanwhile, a ruling BJP leader, K. Sarat, had arranged buses in Imphal to transport men and women of Jiribam, a border district. They are mostly traders, migrant workers and those who had come to Imphal to meet friends and relatives.

The Manipur government had supplied food items to the Manipuris stranded in Delhi. It has credited ₹2,000 each to their bank accounts. However, those stranded say the money is not enough. Many employees in private companies were given long vacation without pay.

Health Minister L. Jayentakumar says quarantine facilities have to be kept ready for those returning to the State .

