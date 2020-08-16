Coronavirus | Manipur extends lockdown

IMPHAL

16 August 2020 02:05 IST

The Manipur government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till August 31, Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee, announced on Saturday. He said that there were reports of new COVID-19 cases involving persons who had no history of travel outside the State.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren also discussed the issue on Saturday. Mr. Kumar issued the extension order relating to the complete lockdown in his capacity as the chairman of the State Executive Committee and in exercise of powers conferred on him by the State Disaster Management Authority. The order shall remain effective till August 31, or until another order is issued, whichever is earlier.

Deputy commissioners were directed to issue orders imposing night curfew in their respective areas from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. The High Court of Manipur may issue its own order and guidelines based on orders issued by the State and the Union governments.

Advertising

Advertising