Coronavirus | Manipur closes all govt., private hostels till end March

IMPHAL

18 March 2020 20:59 IST

Thousands of students taking Class X and Class XII exams left in a lurch

Thousands of students in Manipur, appearing for the ongoing Class X and Class XII examinations, have been left in a lurch following a Government Order issued on Tuesday closing down all government and private hostels till the end of this month. The step has been taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the government had closed down all educational institutes till March 31. There were social media posts saying that ongoing examinations had also been cancelled. Reacting to this, Education Commissioner T. Ranjit had previously announced on Monday that the ongoing examinations were not affected and would go ahead as per schedule.

Most of the examinees hail from different, far-flung districts, and stay at both government and private hostels. Since no alternative accommodation is available to these students, most of them will not be able to appear in the examinations. Parents are worried over the loss of an academic year for their children.

