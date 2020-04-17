Coronavirus: Man tests positive, booked for violating lockdown in U.P.

Unnao police have lodged an FIR against a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on charges of allegedly violating the lockdown norms by attending religious meetings.

The district, adjoining Lucknow, reported its first positive case on Thursday from the Kotwali area.

After the person tested positive, “during investigation we found out that the person along his friends was regularly violating the lockdown,” said Circle Officer Unnao City Yadvendra Yadav.

A case was registered against the person and his contacts under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

According to the administration, the person who tested positive had recently come to Unnao, around March 29, as per the district chief medical officer, and was living in a rented apartment in the Sadar area.

Despite the lockdown, Mr. Yadav said, the person along with 10 friends was regularly holding meetings in mosques in different areas.

“When police got information, they were apprehended and due to their suspicious activity, a medical test was conducted,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu.

After the test turned out positive, an FIR was lodged, said Mr. Yadav, adding that the person was charged for allegedly violating the lockdown.

The person is also accused of “hiding’ in the rented apartment in Unnao and concealing his travel history, said the officer.

‘No Tablighi link’

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services, in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, listed the Unnao positive case under the Tablighi Jamaat bracket but did not provide details. However, the police said there was no link between the man who tested positive and the Tablighi Jamaat.

“There is no link with the Tablighi Jamaat. But they were doing similar work of spreading religious messages,” the circle officer said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said an area of one km had been sealed after the positive case emerged. Around 10-12 close contacts of the man who tested positive had been kept under quarantine and tested, while sanitisation work of the entire area was on, he added.