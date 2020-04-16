Coronavirus | Man dies in Indore, toll in Madhya Pradesh touches 55

A 63-year-old man from Indore died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll due to the illness to 39 in the city.

The man was admitted to a hospital April 8, and died on Wednesday without having any comorbidities, said a death summary issued by Pravin Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Another person, who died on Tuesday, was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. So far, the disease has infected 586 persons in Indore, while 37 have recovered from it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jadia informed reporters that 110 samples tested positive in New Delhi on Thursday, taking the city count to 696. So far, 37 persons have recovered from the illness in Indore.

On Tuesday, three patients died of the illness while undergoing treatment at different hospitals. A 95-year-old woman was the only one to die with a comorbidity of obesity. The other deceased are a 49-year-old man and another aged 53.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,090 cases so far and 55 deaths owing to the illness. Indore, the State’s largest and the most populous city, as of April 16 has a case mortality rate of 5.6%, one of the highest in the country.

In a bid to contain the virus spread within the city, the district administration has drawn up 115 containment areas around residences of patients. Within these areas, traffic is prohibited and those crossing exits are screened for illnesses.