Coronavirus: Make my official residence quarantine camp, Tejashwi Yadav tells Bihar govt.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has offered his official residence to the government to make it either a quarantine camp or COVID-19 testing centre.

The RJD leader and heir apparent of party chief Lalu Prasad, Mr. Yadav said that he would also donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to help in tackling the pandemic.

“As the Leader of Opposition, I have been allotted the 1, Polo Road government bungalow. I would like to put it (bungalow) to better use. The bungalow could be used as a quarantine camp or a testing centre, or for setting up isolation wards and increasing the number of beds. It can also be used in any other manner to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak,” he tweeted on Monday.

He further said, “a person’s life has already been lost in the State due to COVID-19 and there should not be any more death. We will support the State government’s every positive move in its fight to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We will not allow any laxity at any stage as every life counts”.

The State government is yet to come out with any comment on Mr. Yadav’s offer.

Besides, government hospitals, the government, though, has made facilities of isolation ward for suspected COVID-19 cases at Hotel Patliputra Ashok and Haj Bhawan in Patna. On Monday, the government also announced to convert government schools in the State into isolation wards.

Free ration

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too has announced that one month ration will be given free to all cardholders and has appealed to people and administration to enforce a lockdown in their area effectively.

He also announced some financial relief for students and three months advance pension for all those eligible under old-age pension, widow pension and disability pension schemes.

DGP’s appeal

Meanwhile, State Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has appealed to the people to cooperate with police in enforcing lockdown as “barring essential services, no will be allowed to move on roads and streets unnecessarily”.

“Lockdown means complete lockdown and curfew-like situation…everyone should understand that it’s all for them as it is an emergency-like situation,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, the policemen in Patna were seen strictly checking people and asking them not to come out on the road.

“Where are you moving?...go home immediately…don’t you understand why and for what we’re on duty…pata nahi hai aapko complete lockdown hai (don’t you know its complete lockdown)?”, a policeman told this reporter early on Tuesday in Kankerbagh area in Patna.

On Monday, people came out on roads to buy groceries and other items in large numbers which was annoying to the top officials.

Bihar, so far, has reported one death due to COVID-19 and has two more positive cases admitted in different hospitals of Patna.

Totally, 185 samples had been tested, out of which 127 were found negative while result were still awaited for the others, said officials.

Four COVID-19 suspected cases, including a doctor, a nurse and an employee of Raj Bhawan, were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday. The medical test of the Raj Bhawan employee has turned out to be negative.